LETTER: Left-wing hyperbole and falsehoods mar Adebajo column

Despite Democrats’ claims, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced white nationalism and white supremacists

28 August 2019 - 05:02
Demonstrator Ly Kou holds a flag in support of then president elect Donald Trump outside Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, US, in this file photograph. Adekeye Adebajo’s column about the US is disingenuous, the writer says. Picture: REUTERS

In his column published on August 26 (“The sorry state of Trump’s America”), Adekeye Adebajo states that a period of teaching in the US enabled him to assess the condition of America in the age of Donald Trump.

This is ostensibly an interesting topic, but what follows is not a balanced or fair assessment but one apparently coloured by left-wing hyperbole and falsehoods. It is disingenuous.

He speaks of the death of outrage on the part of the Republicans at Trump’s divisive and inflammatory rhetoric. On what does he base this?

More egregiously, he states that this “death of outrage” has created an enabling environment in which white supremacist storm troopers flourish. Again, he appears to be oblivious to the criticism of and fierce rejection of white nationalism by most voices on the Right.

Despite Democrats’ claims, Trump has denounced white nationalism and white supremacists repeatedly.

Why does Adebajo not mention the violence of far-left antifa? Not to do so creates a distorted impression.

Adebajo states that Trump has kept migrant children in cages. This overstates the case and ignores the fact that Barack Obama did the same. It also ignores the fact that it is the Democrats who deny the Trump administration the funds to enable it to build more facilities to meet the crisis on the border with the deluge of illegal migrants.

He adds, in the same sentence, that Trump has launched raids to arrest illegal immigrants. Why does he mention this? Obama did the same, and why would Trump not enforce the laws of the land?

Adebajo mentions the recent shootings at Walmart in El Paso. He says the shooter echoed the Trumpian idea of “invasion”. This idea long preceded Trump. The manifesto of the shooter made it crystal clear that he did not support Trump. He mentions the shooting in Dayton, Ohio, but fails to mention that the shooter’s manifesto showed that he supports Elizabeth Warren.

He refers to Paul Krugman, who describes Trump as a reckless, tax-cutting tariff man who is engaged in a self-destructive trade war with China. Perhaps Adebajo should have consulted views in addition to those of the insufferably partisan Krugman.

Adebajo raises the spectre of misogyny in denying Hillary Clinton the presidency. This is disingenuous in the extreme.

In short, not a reliable article.

Graham Williams
Sandown, Johannesburg

