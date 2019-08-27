Opinion / Letters

LETTER: IFP enters a new era

27 August 2019 - 05:00
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SOWETAN
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: SOWETAN

This past weekend the IFP went to its long-awaited conference, where Velenkosini Hlabisa was elected president, taking over from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has been at the helm for 44 years since the party’s inception.

That was the most historic conference for the IFP as it not only brings change but is also a new journey for the whole party without Buthelezi as leader.

We hope the new leadership will be able to deal with the demons of KwaZulu-Natal and we hope they heed the call by Buthelezi to find common ground with the ANC. Their political divisions have cost this country dearly and were responsible for many political killings.

We also need an IFP that is non-tribalistic and non-xenophobic. IFP members must understand that we all need to work together to fight these two demons — they are also part of the solution as we move SA forward.

All the best wishes to the new leadership of the IFP on their new journey and farewell to the former president of the IFP.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

EDITORIAL: Homeland tramples the constitution

ANC’s trade-off with the Zulu monarch keeps it in power in KZN at a huge cost
Opinion
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: EFF’s abstention plan could backfire

The far left party's decision to cease being kingmaker in councils to abstaining from voting on isses that matter to constituents may be ill-thought
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Setting the IFP record straight, again

Allegations by reporters that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi nominated Velenkosini Hlabisa as his successor are malicious
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Gavin Watson’s death: what will the ...
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
Obstructionist home affairs officials bar entry ...
Opinion
3.
Why SA needs to spend its way out of the growth ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: Gasp! Shock! Horror! Ramaphosa did ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
WARREN INGRAM: Before you pack your bags and head ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Mangosuthu Buthelezi steps down as IFP leader after 44 years at the helm

National

IFP elects Velenkosini Hlabisa as president to replace Mangosuthu Buthelezi

National

New IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa focuses on ‘bringing the truth at all ...

Politics

Government 'salivating' at the Ingonyama Trust, says Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

National

Is honeymoon over for DA-led minority coalition government in Joburg?

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.