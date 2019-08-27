LETTER: IFP enters a new era

This past weekend the IFP went to its long-awaited conference, where Velenkosini Hlabisa was elected president, taking over from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who has been at the helm for 44 years since the party’s inception.

That was the most historic conference for the IFP as it not only brings change but is also a new journey for the whole party without Buthelezi as leader.

We hope the new leadership will be able to deal with the demons of KwaZulu-Natal and we hope they heed the call by Buthelezi to find common ground with the ANC. Their political divisions have cost this country dearly and were responsible for many political killings.

We also need an IFP that is non-tribalistic and non-xenophobic. IFP members must understand that we all need to work together to fight these two demons — they are also part of the solution as we move SA forward.

All the best wishes to the new leadership of the IFP on their new journey and farewell to the former president of the IFP.

Tom Mhlanga

Braamfontein