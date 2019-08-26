LETTER: Quotas have a place at entry level

John Spira is correct that job quotas are driving skills out of the country (“Ditch quotas,” August 22). However, quotas need not be ditched across the board. If the purpose of quotas is to grow intellectual capital (and not merely financial enrichment), it makes sense to have quotas at entry levels so that human potential can start to be realised in those who lack networks.

Those with deep potential who may find it difficult to realise their talent in our stratified society could well benefit from facilitated entry into education in particular, and then the initial rungs of the job market.

Where quotas fall down is in the prevalent practice of parachuting people at or near the top of the organisation. This is economic sabotage, nothing more than a cadre-driven enrichment policy. I would therefore suggest that quotas be phased out at a salary level of, say, R500,000 a year. Anyone reaching this level, after starting at the bottom, should have begun to realise their potential. Any further refinement of potential can take place meaningfully only in a world-class competitive environment.

Excellence cannot be generated in an ethnic silo. What’s true of tennis or any sport is equally true of business. Above an agreed salary threshold, anyone should have converted a good deal of their potential ability into actual performance. Any further conversion needs the crucible of open competition.

Blindly continuing with top to bottom quotas will only eliminate the grist from the mill. Our country will lose the talent (hitherto largely monopolised by minorities) needed to unlock the ability of the majority. As currently implemented quotas are destructive of the dreams of the majority, and therefore of SA.

Willem Cronje

Via e-mail