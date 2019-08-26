LETTER: Much bigger slashes needed

So, government departments have been told to “slash” spending for the next three years — 5% in 2020/2021, 6% in 2021/2022 and 7% in 2022/2023, (Prepare to Slash Budgets, Says Treasury, August 22.

First, to cut government spending is necessary, and more than overdue. But is the Treasury serious about the extent? The proposed cuts are ridiculous and laughable. It shows how removed the government, and unfortunately also the Treasury, are from reality.

To show real commitment to reining in exorbitant government spending and avoid a looming downgrade, so-called slashing should have started at 10% at least. And to make this absolutely clear the slashing of spending must not be that of services to the people, but wasteful and unnecessary expenses for ministers and their bloated departmental staff.

C Naegele

By e-mail