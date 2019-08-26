Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gqubule omits Zuma looting

As usual, the period of Mandela and Mbeki is criticised for its growth with no employment rise

26 August 2019 - 05:03
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU/SUNDAY TIMES
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU/SUNDAY TIMES

Duma Gqubule's most recent column left much to be desired (“IMF loan will merely gear down SA’s economy”, August 20). As usual, the period of the M generation (Mandela, Mbeki, Manuel and Mboweni) is criticised for its growth with no rise in employment.

There is nothing new in this summary, but Gqubule jumped from this era to the present day!

The Jacob Zuma looting period is conveniently left out or forgotten. To remind him: the NPA is investigating at least R1.5-trillion that was looted during the period of the Zuma regime.

It is almost like talking about 9/11 while leaving out Osama bin Laden, or state capture without mentioning Zuma.

Please, we are where we are today almost exclusively because of Zuma and his cronies, looters, friends and family.

Let’s not make an analysis of why and where we are today while ignoring the Zuma era. It doesn’t befit your newspaper.

Derek Abrahams
Via e-mail

LETTER: Ramaphosa is to blame for SA’s mess

He has been part of destroying the country
Opinion
6 days ago

LETTER: Down with lawyers

Public protector is taking the phenomenon that started with Jacob Zuma and the taxpayer paying his legal bills to a new level
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: Zuma is sabotaging Ramaphosa

Former president Jacob Zuma is co-ordinating a sophisticated fightback campaign
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LETTER: No, we can’t keep Zuma-era appointees

Khulekani Mathe’s prescription for keeping public servants is a misguided endorsement of the status quo
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
JOEL NETSHITENZHE: Public protector’s blunder a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Reserve Bank trumps Fed in ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Debt-laden balance sheet compounds ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane twists biblical tale to suit ...
Opinion
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: We are streaking towards implosion
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Related Articles

DUMA GQUBULE: IMF loan will merely gear down SA’s economy

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: Here’s how it should be done, Mr President

Opinion / Letters

DUMA GQUBULE: Earlier rate cuts would have helped the economy

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.