LETTER: Gqubule omits Zuma looting

Duma Gqubule's most recent column left much to be desired (“IMF loan will merely gear down SA’s economy”, August 20). As usual, the period of the M generation (Mandela, Mbeki, Manuel and Mboweni) is criticised for its growth with no rise in employment.

There is nothing new in this summary, but Gqubule jumped from this era to the present day!

The Jacob Zuma looting period is conveniently left out or forgotten. To remind him: the NPA is investigating at least R1.5-trillion that was looted during the period of the Zuma regime.

It is almost like talking about 9/11 while leaving out Osama bin Laden, or state capture without mentioning Zuma.

Please, we are where we are today almost exclusively because of Zuma and his cronies, looters, friends and family.

Let’s not make an analysis of why and where we are today while ignoring the Zuma era. It doesn’t befit your newspaper.

Derek Abrahams

Via e-mail