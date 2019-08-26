Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Failure by incompetence

26 August 2019 - 05:03
Picture: ISTOCK
No government should allow a perpetuation of the level of incompetence that has led invariably to chaos in SA.

Land claims are a case in point, Eskom another. The National Health Insurance (NHI) will be no different. It is an impractical dream — well intended but not sufficiently thought through.

It is difficult to understand why the existing public hospital system cannot be improved to eliminate inefficiency, staff shortages and long delays at its clinics and pharmacies.

It all boils down to good administration, and honest and capable people — specifically doctors and nurses, and administrative managers and clerks.

The NHI project is likely to result in chaos and benefit only cadres, certainly not the poor and needy. Yet President Cyril Ramaphosa recently said it is here to stay.

Talk about shooting oneself in both feet! When will the penny drop?

Ned Sturgeon
Barberton

