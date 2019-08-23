LETTER: Wrong decision and reasons

The UK’s decision to leave the EU is clearly the most important for the last 50 years. Unfortunately, it’s the wrong decision, made for the wrong reasons.

The narrow majority to leave (52% versus 48%) was driven by older voters disenchanted with rapidly changing demographics due to Third World (non-EU) migration. The argument that EU migration is the problem is therefore difficult to understand. Everyone knows any job needing a pair of hands these days will be done by a Pole, a Romanian or, in my case, Fanie from Pretoria. EU workers are vital to the operations of the National Health Service, agriculture and the larger economy.

The present political debate has more potential outcomes than a game of chess, so my solution is to have an immediate general election and a simultaneous second referendum. First, we would see which party, if any, could get a working parliamentary majority. Second, Britons could decide once and for all whether to stay or leave the EU in light of what they know now.

A no-deal Brexit might take a decade to sort out, after which many of the original decision-drivers will be dead. Today’s youth will have to carry the can, and I suspect they would vote overwhelmingly to stay in.

Bernard Benson

Parklands