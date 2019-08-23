Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Wrong decision and reasons

The solution to the Brexit crisis is an immediate general election and a second referendum

23 August 2019 - 05:02
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The UK’s decision to leave the EU is clearly the most important for the last 50 years. Unfortunately, it’s the wrong decision, made for the wrong reasons.

The narrow majority to leave (52% versus 48%) was driven by older voters disenchanted with rapidly changing demographics due to Third World (non-EU) migration. The argument that EU migration is the problem is therefore difficult to understand. Everyone knows any job needing a pair of hands these days will be done by a Pole, a Romanian or, in my case, Fanie from Pretoria. EU workers are vital to the operations of the National Health Service, agriculture and the larger economy.

The present political debate has more potential outcomes than a game of chess, so my solution is to have an immediate general election and a simultaneous second referendum. First, we would see which party, if any, could get a working parliamentary majority. Second, Britons could decide once and for all whether to stay or leave the EU in light of what they know now.

A no-deal Brexit might take a decade to sort out, after which many of the original decision-drivers will be dead. Today’s youth will have to carry the can, and I suspect they would vote overwhelmingly to stay in.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

Donald Tusk rebuffs Boris Johnson’s bid to reopen Irish backstop talks

The backstop would guarantee no checks or infrastructure on the frontier between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland
World
2 days ago

Boris Johnson asks Germany and France to compromise on Brexit

‘Our friends and partners on the other side of the Channel are showing a little bit of reluctance to change their position: that's fine, I am ...
World
3 days ago

UK sheep farmers in desperate bid to stay ahead of the flock as Brexit looms

Some have put their animals on a high-calorie diet to fatten them up before the October 31 deadline
World
1 week ago

Labour guns for Boris Johnson as Jeremy Corbyn proposes caretaker government

UK opposition party wants to remove the new prime minister and prevent a no-deal Brexit
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Jacob Zuma is not the only one ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JONNY STEINBERG: Scandals might just be what the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ROB ROSE: Markus Jooste goes stalingrad
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
Rand forecasts are depressing — but they are ...
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa still standing as ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

UK parliament will stop a no-deal Brexit, says former minister

World / Europe

Nancy Pelosi says no post-Brexit deals if the Good Friday Irish accord is at ...

World

Why the Remainers may have run out of time and luck

Opinion

Pound hits two-year lows as UK economy shrinks

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.