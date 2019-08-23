Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The UK will squawk, not sing

A no-deal Brexit, as envisaged in the Yellowhammer report, will lead to the country’s ruin

23 August 2019 - 05:00
An anti-Brexit protester performs outside the Houses of Parliament, after Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected, in London, Britain, January 16 2019. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
Paul Whelan’s letter on the Yellowhammer report on Britain after a no-deal Brexit refers (Brexit sham laid bare, August 21). I wonder how many South Africans know that the call of the yellowhammer (a sparrow-like English bird)  is “a little bit of bread and nooo cheese”?

The Tory cynic who coined the report’s title probably thought few of today’s urbanised Brits would know this. A no-deal Brexit is not in the people’s interests, whoever “the people” are.  It will lead to the UK’s dismemberment, conflict and ruin, and ironically it is the Conservatives, the party of Land of Hope and Glory, who will be responsible.

Is it too late to hope and pray for an 11th hour rethink?

Sara Pienaar
Cape Town

