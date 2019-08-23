LETTER: The UK will squawk, not sing

Paul Whelan’s letter on the Yellowhammer report on Britain after a no-deal Brexit refers (Brexit sham laid bare, August 21). I wonder how many South Africans know that the call of the yellowhammer (a sparrow-like English bird) is “a little bit of bread and nooo cheese”?

The Tory cynic who coined the report’s title probably thought few of today’s urbanised Brits would know this. A no-deal Brexit is not in the people’s interests, whoever “the people” are. It will lead to the UK’s dismemberment, conflict and ruin, and ironically it is the Conservatives, the party of Land of Hope and Glory, who will be responsible.

Is it too late to hope and pray for an 11th hour rethink?

Sara Pienaar

Cape Town