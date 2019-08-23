LETTER: State capture is a nasty self-driven rot

“State capture” seemed such a new and fanciful concept when it made its appearance during the previous, unfortunate administration. Today we know it is systemic corruption in which private individuals attempt to influence national decision-making for their own advantage. It’s far bigger than just one fabulously wealthy expat family or a single head of state.

State capture is a nasty, self-driven rot that generally appears in large public and private organisations. However, it very much begins and ends with the individual. The endless procession of selfish rogues the law-abiding public has had to endure during the commission of inquiry into state capture clearly illustrates that this threat to our democracy is driven by visible, lawless individuals.

It seems that anywhere there is seen to be an endless supply of cash some people will attempt to step in and direct it their own way. Because the capturing of public and private organisations is really driven by individual interests, how can individual patriotic South Africans prevent the capturing of their own employer organisations?

Lesson one in avoiding mass organisational capture is to prevent individual personal capture. One does this by never accepting gifts. Once you accept that first gift, they’ve got you. Employees should consult their organisation’s gifting policy for the proper etiquette when it comes to colleagues and clients giving birthday, anniversary and other presents. If your employer doesn’t have a gifting policy in place, be proactive and offer to draft one.

You might also consider developing a relationship with a respected business leader or community activist, for example, to help keep you on the right path. Not everything in our industry is black and white and having a mentor might help you navigate the shades of grey that are sure to pop up during any media and marketing career.

In addition, most large firms today publish a lot of information on their websites around their values, mission statement, and so on. Joining a like-minded set of colleagues similarly committed to a bright SA future will help when it comes to avoiding the quagmire of personal and organisational capture.

Devon Meerholz

Johannesburg