LETTER: Grass is greener elsewhere

Peter Bruce is naive, SA won't bounce back from anything

23 August 2019 - 05:00
The writer argues that whites seek employment abroad where merit, not quotas, is the overriding criterion Picture: 123RF
There is a touch of naive optimism in Peter Bruce’s column when he urges South Africans not to emigrate (Cyril Ramaphosa still standing as Msholozi stumbles, August 22). He says our currency is more than R18 to the pound and asks: “And if you’re taking money out, what are you buying?”

You’re buying a new future, even if you leave the country with very little, that’s what. Even if “there are recessions coming to the UK, the US and possibly even Australia”, that doesn’t matter. They will bounce back. Under the ANC with its banal factionalism and archaic economic policies, there is no way we will bounce back from anything.

All my friends, of all ages and hues, who have emigrated, are thriving overseas. My friends in Sydney, who lived poorly here, are making so much money now they travel three times a year all over the world. Their lives and careers have flourished. Not to mention those who have gone to London, New York, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. Every time they visit, which is less and less often, they are shocked at the increased poverty and, even worse, how parochial we’ve become.

Our mindsets are hardly cosmopolitan as we hover aimlessly in a tiny vacuum on the southern tip of a continent that cannot modernise or reinvent itself. Yes, there are pockets of excellence, but one swallow does not a summer make.

Herman Lategan
Green Point

