LETTER: All are tainted

The ANC's crusaders against corruption are not going to rescue this country from the party's greed

23 August 2019 - 05:02
Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The “clean” guys in the ANC who are apparently on a crusade against corruption are presented as heroes.

One of these is Mcebisi Jonas. But let’s rewind a bit to when he was MEC in the Eastern Cape government responsible for the provincial treasury. It was on his watch that the province was bankrupted.

State capture has blinded us to the recent history of the people who are seen to be on the “right” side. My point is that when those who are excluded from the corruption merry-go-round cry foul, they are seen as anti-corruption. The fact is the whole of the current ANC is rotten, and the latter-day crusaders against corruption are not going to rescue this country from the party’s greed, or reverse the economic exclusion of the poor black majority.

Perhaps if we change the electoral system from one of proportional representation to voting for constituency-based candidates, the hoi polloi will get the leaders they deserve, elected directly by them.

Muntonezwi Khanyile
Via e-mail

