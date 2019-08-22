Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Timeous reminder

Corporate governance is important for all aspects of company performance, not just environmental and social impacts

22 August 2019 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov
Picture: 123RF/`Maksym Yemelyanov

Laura du Preez and Charlene Steenkamp’s article offered a helpful introduction to some ways in which investors can link their money to their values (Invest Your Money in What Matters Most to You, August 20). But the authors wait to the very end of their article to make what is their most incisive point — the importance and distinctiveness of governance.

Investment professionals have done both themselves and their clients a disservice by their popularisation of the ESG acronym. By lumping company governance together with environmental and social performance, they have kept it out of the mainstream populated by those with an eye for nothing other than the financial bottom line. Governance matters for all aspects of company performance, not just those having to do with environmental and social impacts.

Albeit only in their concluding remarks, Du Preez and Steenkamp offer a timeous reminder of this when they refer to governance’s financial impact on the Steinhoffs of SA.

Gary Cundill
Wilderness

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa still standing as ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Gasp! Shock! Horror! Ramaphosa did ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Mthuli Ncube takes Zimbabwe from bad ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: Cut the hysteria — Derek Hanekom is no ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: ANC’s redeployment of Zandile Gumede is ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

How do I invest in SA government bonds?

Life

SA’s highly skilled professionals will fly the coop if ignored

Opinion

Regulation on foreign investments flouts the rule of law

Opinion

WARREN INGRAM: Before you pack your bags and head for Perth

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.