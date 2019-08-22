LETTER: Timeous reminder

Laura du Preez and Charlene Steenkamp’s article offered a helpful introduction to some ways in which investors can link their money to their values (Invest Your Money in What Matters Most to You, August 20). But the authors wait to the very end of their article to make what is their most incisive point — the importance and distinctiveness of governance.

Investment professionals have done both themselves and their clients a disservice by their popularisation of the ESG acronym. By lumping company governance together with environmental and social performance, they have kept it out of the mainstream populated by those with an eye for nothing other than the financial bottom line. Governance matters for all aspects of company performance, not just those having to do with environmental and social impacts.

Albeit only in their concluding remarks, Du Preez and Steenkamp offer a timeous reminder of this when they refer to governance’s financial impact on the Steinhoffs of SA.

Gary Cundill

Wilderness