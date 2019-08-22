LETTER: Jansen is to blame for state of at least one university

Current first-year students can describe the unacademic nature of this course that they have to endure. Discussion classes are hardly more than an opportunity to attack those whose opinion does not concur with the status quo. It is a general occurrence that minorities or individuals brave enough to think for themselves, are verbally attacked and victimised to the point that they no longer participate in on-campus discussions.

All UFS 101 sessions are facilitated by persons who have bought into this form of propaganda or merely need the salary. These facilitators tend to reprimand any student who dares to use their phones during a session. Why would they do this? Because they know that if a student were to record the nonsensicalities they’re being forced to listen to, there would be serious backlash from academics elsewhere.

This module is aimed at creating a group of students who cannot think for themselves. And judging by the crisis being experienced on every campus in the country, we need individuals who can ask those uncomfortable questions and take all sides of every story into account before forming an opinion. Universities are environments that should cultivate and encourage critical thinking, while also allowing freedom of speech. This is an important skill that is not easily developed elsewhere.

Students even further apart now

One of his first casualties was Rudi Buys, former dean of student affairs and the scapegoat who took the blame for all his policy changes that affected student life on campus. The abolishing of student traditions in residences (for example, the Tikkie) was opposed by many students and has led to a complete lack of respect and pride among residence students for the house in which they reside. Buys was dismissed and made to accept responsibility for these changes, while, in fact, Jansen was responsible for it. Rag, Serrie and Sêr were also removed from campus activities in the years that followed.

Ironically, he quotes Lis Lange, who was instrumental in removing Afrikaans as a language of tuition at UFS so as to promote inclusivity — but now students are further apart than ever before. Universities have an obligation to support the development of all our official languages and to promote multi-lingualism and multiculturalism, but it seems Jansen’s goal on campus was to impose as many policies as possible to completely destroy cultural identities and to force everyone to go along with a watered-down, politically correct way of thinking.

Student protests were held in response to these events, but none of the protests adhered to the guiding principles that were decided on by the relevant association chairs. The clearest example was the Shimla Park protest in 2016. We sent Jansen various letters before the protest to alert him to the risks and we requested more security be hired, but he ignored our pleas. The protest was not peaceful, as was found in the inquiry report. In the report, however, testimonies were manipulated to protect the majority yet again.

We were trying to stop a catastrophe, while he was hiding in the stands, and he continued to hide when the protesters started attacking and vandalising residences. We helped evacuate students from residences when they were being threatened by protesters and we arranged temporary accommodation while the campus was in chaos. The protesters went on to destroy the CR Swart statue on campus. To this day, no action has been taken against the protestors who committed acts of violence or vandalised property.

There were many instances of protests where non-protesting students were victimised and intimidated. The offending students would be arrested by riot police, but then the university would pay their bail. What consequences have such students ever faced during his time as rector? Jansen acceded without much difficulty to almost all the demands in any memorandum handed to him by protesting students. This contributed to the sense of entitlement we see in students today, as well as the “normalisation of violence” that he speaks of. He failed to discipline students who brought the university’s name and image into disrepute; yet he feels he can judge these students’ behaviour now as if he were blameless.

He is indeed correct in saying that “universities become nothing more than technical training institutes that spew out automatons for the labour market, bereft of criticality, independent thought and a sense of decency”. This is the future of SA universities unless individuals start opposing the majority. But their efforts will be pointless while there are ignorant individuals, such as Jansen himself, in university managements, who receive a large salary to impose policy changes that result in violence and vandalism among students. The only way to prevent such a culture at universities, is for university managements to stop dancing to the tunes of protesters and politicians, and to instill values of mutual recognition and respect, discipline and gratitude among their students.

Chantelle du Preez

Afriforum Youth, national co-ordinator, campuses