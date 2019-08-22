LETTER: A universal health shambles

Ismail Lagardien may be right, but for many of us it’s a lot simpler than his account. The ANC government, to the disappointment and cost of us all, has demonstrated that it is incapable of running anything, including the governing party, that gigantic mess of wrong motivations, incompetence and destructive infighting, which is further damaging the country.

It certainly has not managed to sustain an acceptable public health system.

The private health industry, for all its faults, works. In my experience, it is superior to the British, Canadian and US systems. The national health insurance (NHI) plan involves government interference in the private health industry and, whatever the intention, the most likely outcome is simply the destruction of that industry and the creation of a universal health shambles.

This has nothing to do with ideologies: we are just stuck with the demonstrable fact that the ANC has run many good, working organisations into the ground and has not yet shown any capacity to rectify its own screw-ups. I, for one, don’t want them to do the same thing with the private health industry.

Ideologically, all right-minded people would welcome an effective, nation-wide health service looking after the entire population. But I have seen no evidence that the ANC has any chance of achieving this, and on current record, every chance of simply destroying what works.

Roger Briggs

Edenvale