LETTER: Useless ANC should resign en masse

Why should South Africans believe anything the ANC says? President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the leader of the organisation that has been in power for years, should shoulder the blame for the collapsed economy, joblessness, bankrupt state-owned enterprises and municipalities.

ANC members consistently put the organisation before the country. Any self-respecting human being would resign from a party that created and contributed to Life Esidimeni, Marikana and almost everything else the government has touched that turned into an unmitigated disaster. Why would one want to be part of this failure?

At the same time, any opposition party that has so much ammunition to use and fails to make significant gains also needs serious self-introspection.

Charles Cadman

