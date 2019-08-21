Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Leaked Tory report shows Brexit is a sham

Summary of risks of fuel, food and medicine shortages after Britain leaves EU without a deal proves the exit is ideological

21 August 2019 - 05:02
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The Tory government’s leaked “Yellowhammer” report, setting out the risks of fuel, food and medicine shortages following Britain leaving the EU without a deal on October 31, is causing yet more outrage and denial.

However it is conclusive on at least four issues:

  • It shows Brexit has little or nothing to do with “trade”, but is ideological. No rational government aware of these risks would otherwise persist in running them.
  • It shows talk of “democracy” and “the will of the people” is a sham. A government that respected “the people” would give the people a chance to review the situation in the light of “Yellowhammer”, its own assessment. That would mean, at the very least, holding another referendum.
  • It shows the claim that the voters would be “angry” at being cheated by politicians is also a sham. If “the people” are “intelligent” as politicians claim, the people will be intelligent enough to understand the need for them to reconsider and reaffirm their earlier opinion of June 23 2016. Indeed, an intelligent “people” would now insist on the chance.

It proves Brexit is and has always been about the Tory government and party’s interest, not the national interest.

The fact that Labour MPs and voters also support Brexit does not alter this. It shows only that being “Labour” does not entirely rule out being politically conservative.

Paul Whelan

Via e-mail

Boris Johnson asks Germany and France to compromise on Brexit

‘Our friends and partners on the other side of the Channel are showing a little bit of reluctance to change their position: that's fine, I am ...
World
1 day ago

UK sheep farmers in desperate bid to stay ahead of the flock as Brexit looms

Some have put their animals on a high-calorie diet to fatten them up before the October 31 deadline
World
5 days ago

Labour guns for Boris Johnson as Jeremy Corbyn proposes caretaker government

UK opposition party wants to remove the new prime minister and prevent a no-deal Brexit
World
5 days ago

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Gasp! Shock! Horror! Ramaphosa did ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane twists biblical tale to suit ...
Opinion
3.
Brazil now turning Ghana into a poultry wasteland
Opinion
4.
JONATHAN JANSEN: Unisa’s dumbing-down signals it ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
JOEL NETSHITENZHE: Public protector’s blunder a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Boris Johnson asks Germany and France to compromise on Brexit

World / Europe

Labour guns for Boris Johnson as Jeremy Corbyn proposes caretaker government

World / Europe

Risks to growth increase daily, African Development Bank warns

World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.