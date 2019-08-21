LETTER: Leaked Tory report shows Brexit is a sham

The Tory government’s leaked “Yellowhammer” report, setting out the risks of fuel, food and medicine shortages following Britain leaving the EU without a deal on October 31, is causing yet more outrage and denial.

However it is conclusive on at least four issues:

It shows Brexit has little or nothing to do with “trade”, but is ideological. No rational government aware of these risks would otherwise persist in running them.

It shows talk of “democracy” and “the will of the people” is a sham. A government that respected “the people” would give the people a chance to review the situation in the light of “Yellowhammer”, its own assessment. That would mean, at the very least, holding another referendum.

It shows the claim that the voters would be “angry” at being cheated by politicians is also a sham. If “the people” are “intelligent” as politicians claim, the people will be intelligent enough to understand the need for them to reconsider and reaffirm their earlier opinion of June 23 2016. Indeed, an intelligent “people” would now insist on the chance.

It proves Brexit is and has always been about the Tory government and party’s interest, not the national interest.

The fact that Labour MPs and voters also support Brexit does not alter this. It shows only that being “Labour” does not entirely rule out being politically conservative.

Paul Whelan

Via e-mail