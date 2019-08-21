LETTER: ANC is not up to an IMF intervention

The debate about IMF intervention in the SA economy is essentially an esoteric one. Not many ordinary citizens, like myself, adequately understand the need for, and management and implications of, a massive capital injection from that source.

The question of the appropriateness of the IMF’s involvement is thus best left to financial and economic experts, to the extent that these pundits may find a rare consensus.

However, what should be of concern to all South Africans is that the ultimate decision, which should be based on realism, rationality, courage and common sense, will be made by an ANC-led government that has shown few of these attributes.

Its misplaced optimism about our economy’s ability to right itself, reticence to expose the uncomfortable truth of our shattered financial state, and the face-saving posturing from those employed to revive the wellbeing of our citizens, will lead to continued indecision and apathy and deliver a severe blow to the growth prospects of the country.

Perhaps cowardice is the factor to be most concerned about — the fear that others will set the parameters as to how the SA economy should be run, make the tough decisions and take away opportunities for patronage and looting.

An IMF presence would mean our dismal state-owned enterprises (SOEs) would be mercilessly dealt with, as would other forms of unaffordable financial squandering, such as the proposed national health insurance. The governing party is not likely to stomach this.

SA clearly needs a massive injection of new capital from somewhere — not necessarily the IMF — to get the economy growing, but it also needs a healthy dose of fresh human capital, particularly at political leadership level, to protect, nurture and maximise the benefit of that new capital. It cannot be left in the hands of the ANC.

David Gant

Kenilworth