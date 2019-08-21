Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC a family business that looks after itself

A near bankrupt state will not be able to fund a grand scheme such as NHI

21 August 2019 - 05:02
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PER-ANDERS PETTERSSON
The ANC is run like a family business; as such, all decisions are made for their own benefit. The proposed national health insurance (NHI) scheme is one such grandiose project that will bleed an already strained fiscus and cause ruptures that will make past leaks seem like a passing shower.

The idea that a near bankrupt state can finance such a project by upping taxes and tariffs, and introducing new avenues of revenue in a country where a third of the workforce is sitting idle, is untenable. Every unemployed person impacts on state revenue by way of direct or indirect taxation.

The health minister knows full well that the state hospitals are in bad shape courtesy of rampant corruption, so what guarantees are there that this colossal amount won’t find its way into the wrong hands again? Grand schemes with hefty budgets are a conduit for schemers to bleed hard-working taxpayers to finance not only a health scheme but further enrich a cabal that has escaped censure.

Lifestyle audits would have seen an end to this madness, which has made us the laughing stock of the world. The NHI plan is “unhealthy”, an added ploy to give voters freebies in exchange for votes come 2024, when the ANC will again be around villages and towns promising “a better life for all”.

AR Modak

Robertsham

