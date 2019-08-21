LETTER: All human rights abuses touch a nerve with campaigners

Sydney Kaye should note that human rights abuses, whenever and wherever they occur, will touch a nerve with human rights campaigners (“Double standards, as always”, August 16).

Thus we not only oppose the illegal Indian annexation of Kashmir or the Zionist appropriation of historical Palestine, Shebaa Farms and Golan Heights, but also the questionable US occupation of Guantanamo Bay, the Moroccan colonisation of Western Sahara, the Chinese invasion and takeover of Tibet, and the British refusal to return the Chagos Archipelago to the Chagossians.

Irrespective of whether India is sanctioned (and it should be), it still does not absolve Israel of its daily atrocities, which include evictions; theft of water, land and property; torture, killings, maimings, imprisonment, house demolitions and exploitation.

So in the context of his unending whining, I say to both India and Israel: a plague on both your houses.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde