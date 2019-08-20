Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What ‘empty government posts’?

Civil service is bloated already

20 August 2019 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/Sharaf Maksumov

I notice the media doesn’t find it suspicious that an ANC spokesman said after the recent elections that there are many vacant posts in government departments that need to be filled. Yet there have been numerous reports about the bloated civil service with its unsustainably huge salary bill.

If these “empty posts” are padded with cadres on the usual inflated packages, the ANC will be able to say unemployment is falling. The fact that the Treasury is struggling to fund the monthly bill appears to be irrelevant.

If the president had “applied his mind” and reduced the number of ministers, as some of us were expecting, then maybe there wouldn’t be any vacancies.  Of course, it would be a significant help if the many layabouts in all government departments were replaced with competent people. Politeness and efficiency have considerable scope for improvement.   

The ANC’s tunnel-vision thought processes stretch through to Eskom — grossly over-staffed but not willing to take the hard decisions.

Howard Skeens
Boksburg

