LETTER: Subsidise taxis, not SAA

Minibus taxis may disobey many traffic laws, but they do an excellent job of transporting people to work. The economy would suffer severely if they ceased functioning.

SAA, on the other hand, does not contribute anything to the economy. It does not benefit the masses and there seems to be no reason for the government to subsidise the airline and repeatedly bail it out of financial difficuties.

I suggest that the government rather subsidise the taxi industry, conditional on the taxis obeying the law. Taxi drivers should be paid a living wage, but if they repeatedly break the law they should lose their licences to operate.

CJ Greeff

Green Point