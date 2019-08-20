Opinion / Letters

LETTER: NHI is lunacy

Hospitals run by the governing party are in a decrepit state, so the last thing is for it to even contemplate the National Health Insurance scheme

20 August 2019 - 05:01
I was employed as a medical technician at a major teaching hospital in Cape Town that is now run by the DA administration. My fields of training included sterilisation and kidney dialysis. Hospitals controlled by the DA meet international medical standards, and in some cases, the research done there is ground-breaking.

I was also part of a team investigating the conditions of hospitals and clinics in the Eastern Cape, and was taken aback at the sloppiness and downright inefficiency at these much-needed medical facilities.

For example, lifts to take patients for surgical procedures are frequently out of order, so other arrangements had to be applied with concomitant risks attached. Main wards were closed due to the collapse of the floor. A Cuban surgeon told me that conditions there were the worst he had experienced, and he had no intention of returning no matter the financial rewards. I had to sign a document that I would not reveal any findings publicly.

It is clear that SA citizens badly need decent treatment at medical institutions. The problem is that the governing party does not have the knowledge, drive or expertise to run a national health scheme.

Should this harebrained scheme be introduced, medical professionals will decamp to Australia and other countries en masse. The money to implement this is not available except from those who have medical aid, so Peter will be robbed to pay Paul. It is absolute lunacy. 

Granville Killin
Via e-mail

