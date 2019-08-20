Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fake goods contribute to GDP and job creation

The law permits commercial enterprises to use police to protect private interests

20 August 2019 - 05:00
Police officers overlook sacks of allegedly counterfeit goods in Johannesburg CBD on August 7 2019 during a South African Police Service raid. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP
Police officers overlook sacks of allegedly counterfeit goods in Johannesburg CBD on August 7 2019 during a South African Police Service raid. Picture: MICHELE SPATARI/AFP

It seems to me that the Counterfeit Goods Act as applied to fashion goods should be reappraised, since it does not serve the common good in SA. By virtue of the criminal law, it permits commercial enterprises to use police time and resources at the cost of the taxpayer, to protect private interests (which should be a civil matter) and not the interests of the state.

The recent raid on traders in the Johannesburg CBD was wholly negative for the economy since the trade in fake goods contributes to GDP by creating demand that would not otherwise have been there, as well as employment, both of which are likely not recorded. The reason fake branded items are in such demand is because of the massive difference between the protected retail price of the genuine item and the copies sold in the informal sector, where those who cannot afford the genuine article are happy to buy what they know to be fake because they see value at the price asked.

It is a myth that the manufacturers of the genuine articles are prejudiced by this informal trade because those who buy are not substituting fakes for the genuine since they were never in that market. Nor could this be regarded as passing off or misrepresentation, since the customer knows full well he is not buying the genuine item.

If this was indeed a civil matter, the manufacturer would have to sue for damages and prove it had suffered damage. The only situation where the manufacturer may suffer a loss is at the full price retail level, where the customer is paying through the nose for what he thinks is a genuine item but in fact gets a very good fake or stolen item (euphemistically known as an overrun) that has entered the supply chain at some point. Perhaps the next police raid should be in Sandton.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Prejudice and bullying is the problem in Joburg’s CBD

The authorities should have known better than to display righteous indignation after the recent violence
Opinion
6 days ago

Putting intellectual property first will end a lot of the world’s ills

The World Trade Organisation needs a long-overdue update of its control of intellectual property in a world based on intangibles, writes Matthias ...
Opinion
8 months ago

Most read

1.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane twists biblical tale to suit ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Gasp! Shock! Horror! Ramaphosa did ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: ANC’s redeployment of Zandile Gumede is ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
CAROL PATON: Mcebisi Jonas’s ‘After Dawn’ doesn’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NHI is about fairer access and better use of ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Crackdown on informal traders will hurt economy, says refugee forum

Economy

ANC condemns attacks on Joburg police

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.