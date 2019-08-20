LETTER: Fake goods contribute to GDP and job creation

It seems to me that the Counterfeit Goods Act as applied to fashion goods should be reappraised, since it does not serve the common good in SA. By virtue of the criminal law, it permits commercial enterprises to use police time and resources at the cost of the taxpayer, to protect private interests (which should be a civil matter) and not the interests of the state.

The recent raid on traders in the Johannesburg CBD was wholly negative for the economy since the trade in fake goods contributes to GDP by creating demand that would not otherwise have been there, as well as employment, both of which are likely not recorded. The reason fake branded items are in such demand is because of the massive difference between the protected retail price of the genuine item and the copies sold in the informal sector, where those who cannot afford the genuine article are happy to buy what they know to be fake because they see value at the price asked.

It is a myth that the manufacturers of the genuine articles are prejudiced by this informal trade because those who buy are not substituting fakes for the genuine since they were never in that market. Nor could this be regarded as passing off or misrepresentation, since the customer knows full well he is not buying the genuine item.

If this was indeed a civil matter, the manufacturer would have to sue for damages and prove it had suffered damage. The only situation where the manufacturer may suffer a loss is at the full price retail level, where the customer is paying through the nose for what he thinks is a genuine item but in fact gets a very good fake or stolen item (euphemistically known as an overrun) that has entered the supply chain at some point. Perhaps the next police raid should be in Sandton.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town