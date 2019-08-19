Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Satire has a place in media

Columnist Tom Eaton has a different take on politics, which appeals to many readers

19 August 2019 - 05:03
Picture: 123RF/Sergey Nivens
Picture: 123RF/Sergey Nivens

The letter by Verashni Hutchinson (aka Pillay) regarding Tom Eaton’s writing abilities, which she dismisses inter alia as unfunny, exaggerated and boring, is purely her opinion (“Party funding puts everyone in the same boat”, August 14). His different take on politics, steeped in satire, wordplay and lampooning, appeals to many readers.

Of course Business Day is known for serious analysis of hefty topics, but there is room for a column with tongue firmly in cheek and one that shows a middle finger to solemn topics and people. That is the idea.  

To brand Eaton’s column as alarmist is disingenuous and reveals that Hutchinson has a skewed understanding of the different layers and genres found abundantly in mockery, irony and parody. How dreadful the world will be if we have to be held hostage to solemn and sombre aficionados of woke and bone-dry journalism. God help us.

Herman Lategan
Green Point

TOM EATON: NHI is far worse than Jacob Zuma’s craziest idea

Nationalised health will need every two to four years the R1-trillion that nuclear power stations would have needed only once
Opinion
6 days ago

TOM EATON: ANC can breathe easy as Dlamini opts to stay in the fold

There are probably good reasons Bathabile Dlamini's threat to form another organisation fizzled out
Opinion
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Forget punching pachyderms, our jumbo problem is the feuding ANC

SA has two shots at ensuring things don’t fall apart
Opinion
1 week ago

TOM EATON: Cut the hysteria — Derek Hanekom is no hero

Humans have always been suckers for an angry, satisfying false dichotomy
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
JONATHAN JANSEN: Unisa’s dumbing-down signals it ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOEL NETSHITENZHE: Public protector’s blunder a ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: ANC’s redeployment of Zandile Gumede is ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Payback time for Brian Molefe
Opinion / Editorials
5.
CARTOON: Job cuts — Ramaphosa’s Excalibur
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Eaton’s uninformed NHI piece is par for the course

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tom Eaton got it right on politicians and crime in SA

Opinion / Letters

TOM EATON: Take a zillion brown envelopes, a barrage of bribes and a sky full ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.