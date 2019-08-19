LETTER: Satire has a place in media

The letter by Verashni Hutchinson (aka Pillay) regarding Tom Eaton’s writing abilities, which she dismisses inter alia as unfunny, exaggerated and boring, is purely her opinion (“Party funding puts everyone in the same boat”, August 14). His different take on politics, steeped in satire, wordplay and lampooning, appeals to many readers.

Of course Business Day is known for serious analysis of hefty topics, but there is room for a column with tongue firmly in cheek and one that shows a middle finger to solemn topics and people. That is the idea.

To brand Eaton’s column as alarmist is disingenuous and reveals that Hutchinson has a skewed understanding of the different layers and genres found abundantly in mockery, irony and parody. How dreadful the world will be if we have to be held hostage to solemn and sombre aficionados of woke and bone-dry journalism. God help us.

Herman Lategan

Green Point