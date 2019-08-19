Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Cape Town has become another Rio

ANC’s disdain, mixed with drugs and guns, has caused chaos in the Mother City

19 August 2019 - 05:03
Soldiers patrol as they are deployed to quell gang violence in Manenberg township, Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem
Soldiers patrol as they are deployed to quell gang violence in Manenberg township, Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/Shafiek Tassiem

Your article describing the deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) on the Cape Flats as “political theatre” was correct (“Cape Town murder rate still high despite army deployment”, August 15). Nothing  better illustrates the callous disregard for life this ANC government displays than the appalling situation many Capetonians face every day.

The SANDF and SA Police Service are national departments that both suffer from poor leadership and hopeless management. Add to this the obvious disdain the ANC has for coloured communities; its attempts at social engineering by encouraging people from the Eastern Cape to migrate there, adding to competition for jobs and housing; and the abundant availability of guns and drugs, and you arrive at an inevitable result: today’s chaos.

Cape Town, once our proud Mother City, has become another Rio de Janeiro, a sunny place full of shady characters where violent death visits every day.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

