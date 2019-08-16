LETTER: Expect tax backlash on health plan

The utter madness of the planned implementation of national health insurance (NHI) has been well documented on these pages. Perhaps the only point not sufficiently made is that an actual significant increase in taxes to fund the NHI will induce a middle-class tax backlash that will dwarf the e-toll story.

So why do it? We can no longer play games in this country. Most South Africans (of all classes) know that NHI implementation will be a disaster. President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to get real. His predecessor nearly destroyed us, and it is his job to turn this around. He needs to face reality and make hard choices.

If he does he will be surprised how many people will support him, across party lines. The average voter is much more in touch with reality than the populists and idealists in his own party. He needs to stop appeasing them, and face them down.

Anthony Still

Waverley