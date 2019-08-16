Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Double standards, as always

India will not be vilified in the manner that Israel is, despite perceptions that it is ‘as bad’

16 August 2019 - 05:02
People hold signs during a rally in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Karachi, Pakistan, August 5 2019. Picture: REUTERS / AKHTAR SOOMRO
People hold signs during a rally in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Karachi, Pakistan, August 5 2019. Picture: REUTERS / AKHTAR SOOMRO

I seem to have hit a nerve with Gunvant Govindjee by my contention that India will not be subjected to the same vilification as Israel, even in the event her alleged bad behaviour is on par with Israel’s alleged bad behaviour, since that vilification is premised on anti-semitism.

Clearly Govindjee has an emotional connection to the Kashmir issue, but insisting that India is vile and in the same vile boat as Israel will surely prove my point when neither the UN Human Rights Commission nor the UN General Assembly, nor any other “right thinkers”, fall over themselves to boycott  India or pile up resolutions against her. 

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town 

LETTER: Israel and India are cut from the same cloth

By annexing Kashmir state using brute force, Narendra Modi is doing to its citizens what the Zionists are doing to the Palestinians
Opinion
1 day ago

