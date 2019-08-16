LETTER: Double standards, as always

I seem to have hit a nerve with Gunvant Govindjee by my contention that India will not be subjected to the same vilification as Israel, even in the event her alleged bad behaviour is on par with Israel’s alleged bad behaviour, since that vilification is premised on anti-semitism.

Clearly Govindjee has an emotional connection to the Kashmir issue, but insisting that India is vile and in the same vile boat as Israel will surely prove my point when neither the UN Human Rights Commission nor the UN General Assembly, nor any other “right thinkers”, fall over themselves to boycott India or pile up resolutions against her.

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town