LETTER: Help make sense of these three issues

I think we are suffering from brain overload due to the constant barrage of news, legal opinion and court challenges, all while Rome burns. I would therefore be grateful if someone could throw some light on the following complex and perturbing issues:

Will the evidence gathered by the various commissions on state capture and the Public Investment Corporation result in conclusive findings and prosecutions, or is this not what was intended in setting up these television spectacles?

If the CR17 and other campaigns raised such huge sums of money to presumably influence the fewer than 5,000 attendees at the ANC’s conference (the money did not appear to be spent on advertising), was the R500m raised for Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign divided equally between the 2,440 members who gave him their vote? (By my maths, this amounts to over R200,000 per vote purchased. Was this windfall taxed?) Ditto the moneys raised by other contenders.

How come Curwin Bosch is not recognised as a world-class flyhalf who should be a shoo-in to the Bok squad?

Michael Hook

Parkhurst