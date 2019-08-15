Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s redeployment of Zandile Gumede is puzzling

15 August 2019 - 05:02
Zandile Gumede. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
Zandile Gumede. Picture: THULI DLAMINI

It seems the ANC is really struggling to get its house in order. It is like an elephant that is being eaten bit by bit; the leadership doesn't have a clue what to do to fix things.

Over the past few weeks, the ANC has had to deal with scandals surrounding the president over his campaign funding at the most recent party conference at Nasrec. Yet this is a fairly simple matter that should have been dealt with before it got ugly.

As if this was not enough, there is another elephant in the room: the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has been struggling to deal with eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, who has been dragging the party through the mud. Yet she was still allowed to take leave instead of being suspended.

All of this makes me wonder whether the ANC is really serious about cleaning up government. If it is, it cannot allow itself to be discredited by leaders who are facing serious charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering. These people don’t care about the ANC.

It is good that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal eventually took a decision to fire Gumede, but why redeploy her? What message are they sending to the public? The fact is that the woman is untouchable. If they are with the right faction, ANC leaders can get away with anything.

Tom Mhlanga
Braamfontein

