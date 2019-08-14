LETTER: ANC is in denial over Sars evisceration

Judge Dennis Davis once described Sars as “the jewel in the state crown”, and what has happened to it subsequently as a seriously sad story.

More than 1,000 qualified and loyal employees of Sars esigned or were dismissed, leaving the agency unable to fulfil its role. President Cyril Ramaphosa seems paralysed in trying to sort this out.

The state agency that should be the lifeblood of the public service, and indeed service delivery, is being destroyed. Yet our ministers find it extremely difficult to admit that SA has a problem.

The only answer Ramaphosa seems able to give is that we must trust in the “new dawn”.

The commission of inquiry into Sars has painted a clear picture of a tax agency that has been pulled apart by the governing party.

Hopefully, the new commissioner will not get sucked into the antisocial and narcissistic edifice built up by the ANC.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy employment and labour spokesperson