Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No counselling for raped girl

Hypocrisy rules at schools

13 August 2019 - 05:02
Picture: 123RF / SHAO-CHUN WANG
Picture: 123RF / SHAO-CHUN WANG

At Pretoria Girls’ High School there was a recent incident involving a scholar with an Afro hairstyle.

Panyaza Lesufi, then in charge of provincial education, castigated teachers and ordered a costly taxpayer-funded investigation. Graduate teachers were made to undergo diversity training. The aspirant hairstylist pupil received trauma counselling.

On August 8 (ironically, mere hours before Women’s Day) there was a media report of the rape of a scholar at Thuto Lesedi School. The raped schoolgirl stated: “He slammed me against the wall and I hit the wall with the back of my head.” She was roughed up and raped by two matric pupils. 

There were witnesses to the rape and “a rape confession ... took place on the school’s premises … during a meeting with the (raped girl’s) family, the accused rapists’ families and school officials”.  Yet criminal charges were “opened and dropped …because one of the alleged rapists has high-ranking police officers in his family”.

Unlike the aspirant hairstylist scholar, the raped schoolgirl received no trauma counselling. No more need be said.  Hypocrisy is its own eloquent orator.

Alec Wainwright
Via e-mail

US rights groups sue to stop state law that will ban abortion almost entirely

Activists say the law effectively forbids most abortions since many women do not know they are pregnant yet at eight weeks
World
1 week ago

CARMEL RICKARD: A question of jurisdiction in child rape cases

A comparison of two recent judgments on child rape cases raises concerns around judicial tradition in jurisdictions outside SA
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Opportunistic Malema forsakes his ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Ripe time to invest in cannabis sector
Opinion
3.
How Julius Malema’s need for enemies has driven ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Zuma is sabotaging Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: If Ramaphosa loses
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Related Articles

UK campaigners threaten legal action over dropped rape cases

World / Europe

Six escape death sentence for rape, murder of girl

World / Asia

Support for abortion rights grows, latest poll shows

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.