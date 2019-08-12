LETTER: Spare us the moralising, Ramaphosa

Ranjeni Munusamy’s article pulled the last rags of respectability covering the ANC (“It is high time South Africans realise that there are no angels and devils”, August 7).

Why should a candidate need R440m to win the presidency, if not to buy votes?

The fact that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s camp was doing it doesn’t make Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 clique any more noble.

As for his sponsors, we only know of the R500,000 chump-change supplied by Gavin Watson’s Bosasa. Who supplied the rest? Are we to assume they are public-spirited philanthropists who won’t want anything in return? Spare me.

All this hot air about rooting out corruption and then taking R10m of pension off Brian Molefe is nothing when the presidency itself was sold at Nasrec.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay