LETTER: Spare us the moralising, Ramaphosa

12 August 2019 - 05:03
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Ranjeni Munusamy’s article pulled the last rags of respectability covering the ANC (“It is high time South Africans realise that there are no angels and devils”, August 7).

Why should a candidate need R440m to win the presidency, if not to buy votes?

The fact that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s camp was doing it doesn’t make Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 clique any more noble.

As for his sponsors, we only know of the R500,000 chump-change supplied by Gavin Watson’s Bosasa. Who supplied the rest? Are we to assume they are public-spirited philanthropists who won’t want anything in return? Spare me.

All this hot air about rooting out corruption and then taking R10m of pension off Brian Molefe is nothing when the presidency itself was sold at Nasrec. 

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

LETTER: Stand tall, Ramaphosa, and start fixing SOEs

The president's refusal to take unpalatable steps over retrenchments has pushed enterprises to the brink despite crippling bailouts
4 days ago

Ramaphosa wins battle against Mkhwebane over Gordhan disciplinary action

The judge said it was 'mind boggling' that the public protector had not agreed to an interdict staying the implementation of her remedial actions
3 days ago

LETTER: Here's how it should be done, Mr President

Cyril Ramaphosa must stop pussy-footing around the unions and use the state pension fund surplus to rescue Eskom
4 days ago

LETTER: Use the experience of the old guard

President Cyril Ramaphosa should embrace the old white guard and its successes
4 days ago

LETTER: Zuma is sabotaging Ramaphosa

Former president Jacob Zuma is co-ordinating a sophisticated fightback campaign
6 days ago

