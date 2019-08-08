Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane must quit or face ruin

Public protector is subject to many actions against her, including a justice committee meeting to consider her removal from office

08 August 2019 - 05:00
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

If public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane persists in refusing to do the right thing by resigning, she has an action-packed short-term future awaiting her.

On September 3 the justice committee in the National Assembly will meet to consider her removal from office on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence. The binding dishonesty and bad-faith findings of the Constitutional Court against the public protector will loom large in the discussions.

The rap sheet of many adverse court findings concerning her nonsensical level of incompetence is long and emphatic. Before the committee meets, the deputy president (the president himself will doubtless consider himself conflicted) may, and should, suspend the public protector pending the finalisation of parliamentary processes against her.

Accountability Now lays charges against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

The NGO has laid criminal charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice against the public protector
National
1 day ago

Meanwhile, the public protector is under scrutiny by the disciplinary structures of the Legal Practice Council due to the unprofessional conduct inherent in the findings against her in our highest court. She faces being struck off the roll of advocates for lying under oath and attempting to mislead the courts, both capital offences for all officers of our courts.

The criminal justice administration is investigating perjury and related charges (and may also add exchange control violations based on certain HSBC revelations) against the public protector.

To top it all, the office of the public protector has been asked to investigate maladministration on her part in the way she does her work. The avalanche of successful review proceedings against her is overwhelming.

Properly advised, the public protector will now resign and seek to make peace with those of her detractors who have won, or may still win, personal costs awards against her. Any other course will be fraught, ruinously expensive, not in the public interest and unnecessary.

The writing is already on the wall; the hitherto incorrigible public protector must read it. “Busi must quit” is a simple concept.

Paul Hoffman, SC
 Accountability Now

LETTER: Mkhwebane has only herself to blame

The public protector is not fit for office and must step down
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is neither struggle icon nor judge

Public protector has ridden roughshod over the law and presented hogwash as fact
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Judges risk losing credibility

Selective justice and denigration of Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues in court
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is Zuma’s protector

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is preoccupied with protecting Jacob Zuma and his cronies
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Zuma is sabotaging Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
2.
How Julius Malema’s need for enemies has driven ...
Opinion
3.
TONY LEON: Eyes wide shut as SA stumbles onto the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is neither struggle ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa’s fighting talk ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Hawks to investigate fraud complaint against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

National

Accountability Now lays charges against Busisiwe Mkhwebane

National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane: enemy of the state?

Features / Cover Story

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.