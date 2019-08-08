Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Be wary of unchecked ethnonationalism

08 August 2019 - 05:00
People hold up their phones during a prayer and candle vigil organised by the city after a shooting left 20 people dead in El Paso, Texas, the US, August 4 2019. Picture: MARK RALSTON / AFP
People hold up their phones during a prayer and candle vigil organised by the city after a shooting left 20 people dead in El Paso, Texas, the US, August 4 2019. Picture: MARK RALSTON / AFP

In 2008, Prof Jerry Z Muller, a professor of history at the Catholic University of America, penned a telling essay, Us and Them: the Enduring Power of Ethnic Nationalism, in the respected Foreign Affairs magazine. He wrote:

“The rise of ethnonationalism, as the sociologist Ernest Gellner has explained ... was propelled by some of the deepest currents of modernity. Since ethnonationalism is a direct consequence of key elements of modernisation, it is likely to gain ground in societies undergoing such a process.”

The current cycle of violence in Kashmir and recent Texas mass shootings are by-products of ethnonationalism. It thrives in a climate of fear, poverty, unemployment and reckless political leadership. History is full of destructive examples. Books such as Christopher Hudson’s The Killing Fields in Cambodia and A Sunday at the Pool in Kigali by Gil Courtemanche, are footprints of unchecked ethnonationalism and what it can do to societies. 

SA is no exception. As the world mourns the victims of Texas white nationalist terrorism, you have to remember the words of Arundhati Roy in War Talk:  “Each of those who died that hideous death was someone’s brother, someone’s mother, someone’s child. Of course they were.”

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

LETTER: Powerful forces are destroying world peace

The shift to isolationism and nationalism in leading democracies is breaking up peaceful alliances.
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Scathing about nationalism

I’ve often wondered if they have a copy of Paul Johnson’s A History of the Modern World in Luthuli House
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Rise of EFF, IFP and FF+ is bad news for democracy

Parties’ gains in elections show nationalism wins in a climate of fear
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Sold down the river

Economic nationalism is a logical response to the philosophy of major SA corporations to move their domicile offshore in the 1990s
Opinion
3 months ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: Zuma is sabotaging Ramaphosa
Opinion / Letters
2.
How Julius Malema’s need for enemies has driven ...
Opinion
3.
TONY LEON: Eyes wide shut as SA stumbles onto the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Busisiwe Mkhwebane is neither struggle ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Ramaphosa’s fighting talk ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Modi’s provocative move on Kashmir raises risk of violence

World / Asia

Donald Trump condemns ‘white supremacy’ after mass shootings in US

World / Americas

Founder of far-right platform 8chan says he created ‘a monster’

World

LETTER: For populism to succeed a demagogue is needed as leader

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Surviving right-wing populism

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Rise of Trump and Johnson no surprise

Opinion / Letters

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.