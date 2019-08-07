LETTER: Kashmir will become another Palestine

India's repeal of a near 80-year-old statute concerning the state of Jammu and Kashmir, stripping it of autonomy and describing the previous enactment as an "historical blunder", is a dangerous move that could bring the two nuclear neighbours into conflict once again.

The Indian government and most of its citizens fail to take into account the many Muslims residing in India, who after partition decided to stay on rather than moving to be part of a Muslim motherland, Pakistan. Having lived there for many years, contributing to building the nation in the spheres of arts, entertainment, medical and nuclear sciences, the emergence of the Modi-led BJP party has all but reduced India's Muslim contribution to naught.

There has been an escalation in attacks on them since the BJP stormed into power in 2014. Now, well into a second stint, it is still pursuing an agenda of hate towards minority groups, which include Dalits and Christians.

Pakistan's new prime minister, Imran Khan, conciliatory even after an aerial strike into Pulwama, will find his passive approach to this indirect incursion into its borders via Kashmir a difficult act to ignore as calls for retaliation are heard from his party.

Hardline attitudes towards locals in Kashmir, random arrests, closures of roads and blocking access to schools will force insurgents to start another offensive, turning this region into another Palestine.

AR Modak

Robertsham