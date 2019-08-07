LETTER: Business must stand up to errant policies

Lobbyists for business are not going to get very far down the road of reform by bemoaning the effects of low growth and proposing measures such as austerity if they are not at the same time able to confront some of the primary reasons why growth is so low. In any event, all involved in these questions know the government will not act on the austerity advice because many in the government know what the implications would be for rent-seeking, while others know that cost-cutting will bring an abrupt end to the socialist nirvana they are spending towards.

We could all save a great deal of time by conceding that the focus should move to the questions of policy that underpin the low rate of economic growth. Here, of course, the government will also not simply listen to advice. But that is a reason to concede one further point – that the government will have to be compelled to consider the advice.

There is a lot that the organised business community can do to compel it. Step one is to be explicit about what is already implicit in SA’s growth and investment numbers; that the business community will find it very difficult to invest in an economy where race-based edicts and threats to property rights combine to put all but the most lucrative projects beyond the risk appetite of many investors. When these two points are made explicit by the representatives of organised business, two of the most important markers on the road to real reform will have gone up.

Frans Cronje

Institute of Race Relations