LETTER: Nuclear energy should be in SA’s power mix

Greenpeace’s Melita Steele was typically long on emotion and short on logic when writing on nuclear energy (“Enough of blundering towards our own Chernobyl”, August 2). Energy supply is a long-term business and all arguments for or against need to be rigorously examined.

Usually no one system will supply all requirements all of the time, so the energy balance becomes critical. It is a given that all countries need to urgently minimise fossil-fuel power generation. The arguments against nuclear are cost, safety and waste management. The in-use design life of a typical nuclear station is 50 years. Naturally most of the cost is upfront with the cost benefit derived over time, but viewed over its lifetime nuclear is one of the cheapest Kwh rates available.

Much is made locally of cost overruns and build quality, as with our two new coal-fired stations. However, this is almost entirely due to incompetent management and corrupt governance, which will affect all types of procurement and is a poor reason to condemn any particular technology. It is possible to buy safe off-the-shelf nuclear power stations these days, assuming clean government and efficient financing.

The green lobby always uses accidents at nuclear stations to claim the plants are inherently unsafe. The statistics would suggest otherwise. However you look at it, lives lost as a direct cause of nuclear accidents are negligible compared to miners who die digging and transporting coal. Critics of nuclear safety always use the jumbo-jet fallacy. It’s a catastrophe when one crashes, but it’s still the safest way to travel. The latest nuclear design is light years ahead of the type used in Chernobyl.

Admittedly, nuclear waste is a contentious issue. It takes a long time to degrade, but again this can be managed. Nuclear waste is small and can be sealed and buried in remote, stable places, or even reprocessed. Much toxic waste is routinely handled this way.

Lastly, green energy is weather dependant. In other words, it’s not always reliable and therefore cannot provide base-load requirements. To dismiss technologies that can is both misleading and irresponsible.

Bernard Benson

Parklands