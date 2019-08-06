LETTER: Committee is needed to tackle tourist safety

Tourism minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s comment that tourists to SA can be assured it is a safe holiday destination leaves visitors with little comfort. I agree with the minister that the recent criminal incidents against tourists are indeed isolated. In addition, the police should be commended for their excellent work in arresting suspects linked to the death of a Ukrainian tourist.

However, this does little to change the perception by potential tourists that SA is unsafe. What is needed is an interministerial co-ordinating committee that includes all affected departments so they can work together to ensure tourists are safe in both reality and perception.

Manny de Freitas, MP

DA shadow minister of tourism