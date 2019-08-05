LETTER: Tshwane destruction uncalled for

While SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members in Tshwane may have a legitimate beef over senior management voting themselves 18% salary increases, it doesn't justify their trashing the city centre.

But the potential damage inflicted on the area's economic infrastructure is greater than this. A cold-storage company was cut off from water and electricity for more than 48 hours after an electricity substation "tripped" and no assistance was available.

Without generators, the losses would have been catastrophic, but even with them running flat out diesel costs mounted fast. With no electric pumps functioning, thousands of litres of condensing water had to be trucked in around the clock to keep the refrigeration plants functioning.

Although under a cloud of corruption, Samwu is still a member of Cosatu, and so indirectly part of government. This is just another example of how dysfunctional our government really is.

On the one hand President Cyril Ramaphosa says 275,000 jobs will be created annually, and on the other a member of the tripartite alliance is doing its best to destroy businesses through an illegal strike.

It won't be long before rating agency Moody's sees through this nonsense and finally downgrades SA's sovereign rating to junk.

James Cunningham

Camps Bay