LETTER: Trade union sabotage warrants state of emergency

The deadlock between trade unions and employers should be addressed urgently.

While the president and provincial premiers talk about the importance of growing the economy, trade unions are doing their utmost to destroy the country with damaging, unacceptable and irresponsible demands and lengthy strikes.

Their actions and attitude amount to economic sabotage and insurrection. The trade union movement is a cancer in the economy that needs to be treated or excised.

This country is run by an elected government, not by a group of communists attempting to follow a system that has been discredited worldwide.

The Freedom Charter’s shelf life has also expired.

At a time of enormous unemployment the unions’ irresponsible demands exacerbate an already fragile economic situation. The risk of unrest cries out for the declaration of a state of emergency so that steps can be taken to remedy the situation.

The constitution requires an act of parliament to declare a state of emergency, with a simple majority vote. The assembly can extend the emergency for up to three months at a time with 60% of members voting.

Ned Sturgeon

Barberton