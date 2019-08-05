Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trade union sabotage warrants state of emergency

Efforts to destroy the country with damaging, unacceptable and irresponsible demands and lengthy strikes should be stopped

05 August 2019 - 05:02
Cosatu members protest. Picture: REUTERS
The deadlock between trade unions and employers should be addressed urgently.

While the president and provincial premiers talk about the importance of growing the economy, trade unions are doing their utmost to destroy the country with damaging, unacceptable and irresponsible demands and lengthy strikes.

Their actions and attitude amount to economic sabotage and insurrection. The trade union movement is a cancer in the economy that needs to be treated or excised.

This country is run by an elected government, not by a group of communists attempting to follow a system that has been discredited worldwide.

The Freedom Charter’s shelf life has also expired.

At a time of enormous unemployment the unions’ irresponsible demands exacerbate an already fragile economic situation. The risk of unrest cries out for the declaration of a state of emergency so that steps can be taken to remedy the situation.

The constitution requires an act of parliament to declare a state of emergency, with a simple majority vote. The assembly can extend the emergency for up to three months at a time with 60% of members voting.

Ned Sturgeon
Barberton                                    

LETTER: Unholy alliance is killing the economy

The ANC is in an abusive relationship with Cosatu that has lasted for more than 20 years
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Unions sell out postal workers

Post Office still keeps staff as permanent part-timers
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Comrades are stuck in a time warp

With blue-light brigades flying past burning schools, the president tells the world we are open for business
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Unions, red tape hinder job creation

The rest of the world imports skills; SA exports them
Opinion
2 months ago

