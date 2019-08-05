Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Surviving right-wing populism

In the past Western democracies, with the US in a key role, took a strong stance against racism, narrow nationalism and authoritarianism

05 August 2019 - 05:03
Donald Trump. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/AFP/JOE RAEDLE
Prussian statesman Otto von Bismarck said you cannot create the wave of the time, you can only sail on it and try to navigate. The wave of the present is right-wing populism.

There were such waves before and there will be again. The difference is that in the past Western democracies, with the US in a key role, took a strong stance against racism, narrow nationalism and authoritarian systems. This prevented Hitler from achieving his goals.

But there is a worrying new dimension: the US has given up its role as leader of the so-called “free world” and Britain is also looking inward towards a nationalistic position.

The right-wing populism that now causes concern in Western democracies is, however, accepted politics in authoritarian systems. Western democracies turning their backs on a liberal world order that guarantees basic human rights and tolerance is welcomed by the dictators and authoritarian governments that have been embraced by Donald Trump.

An additional dimension is the social networks that have become a weapon to instigate hatred, fear and division, with the extra elements of lies and fake news, which increase its effectiveness. Sadly, the leader of the so-called “free world” is also a leader in the field of lies and fake news, and Britain has just elected a similar leader.

Our future depends on voters, especially the younger generation and women, stepping up to the plate to oppose the status quo.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

