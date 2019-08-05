LETTER: Panyaza Lesufi’s views on 4IR are scary

The views on the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) expressed in interviews with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi are scary.

It seems the idea is to prepare our children to be able to use contraptions that will be designed and created by someone somewhere, perhaps God himself. Nothing in what the MEC says suggests that there are any plans to nurture creativity, imagination or critical thinking in our children through education. The MEC speaks of “driver’s licences” when self-driving cars are being developed. He talks of chalk being replaced by tablets in teaching instead of using chalk and blackboard to teach children how to design a tablet. It is lost to the MEC that critical thing helps children become agents of change and instils self-belief so they are able to create and innovate.

Education should not be about the number of certificates children earn, nor should it be about equiping them with armophous “skills” that confine them to repairing lifts, etc. Participation in 4IR means being able to create something more advanced than a “lift”. Children should be equipped with a proper understanding of their environment that includes economic, scientific and historical instruction so their inherent talents can surface and thrive.

They need to develop superb analytical skills, a high capacity to observe and to value relentless verification.

Of course, the MEC is right about reading as that is how most mental skills are developed. But TV or radio are not anathema to reading. These are powerful media at the disposal of the MEC to influence a culture of reading and self-belief. The need is to replace late-night soapies that have no value with serious stories of success that show the hard work behind success, including reading. Show parents reading to their children, show parents taking an interest in the education of the children. Such stories should be highly entertaining, obviously, but they must also encourage viewers to reimagine themselves. Bring back “summaries” into the curriculum, set the number of books in an African language (and English) that each child must have read and summarised as a condition for advancement to the next grade.

Children must be taught authentic history so they have a grasp of where they really come from.

To have fully rounded human beings children should also be taught how to swim. But not only that. They need to participate in all sports. It is the only way latent talent can be brought to the fore. This requires sports facilities at schools and lots of interschool competitions.

Dr Kenosi Mosalakae

Houghton