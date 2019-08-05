LETTER: Mark Barnes’s resignation is a disaster

There can be no more destructive development in our ruined country than Mark Barnes’s resignation from the SA Post Office.

He is a brilliant businessman — even the management of the post office paid tribute last week to his success in rescuing it from the pit of disaster and disarray into which our incompetent, corrupt and pathetic ANC regime has plunged it, with all other state-owned enterprises.

Aside from those collectivist idiots who destroyed most of Eastern Europe, it is difficult to conceive of a more destructive regime than our governing party, which has brought our once-thriving nation to the edge of bankruptcy.

The ANC inherited a functioning, vigorous and growing economy, which they have succeeded in reducing to near bankruptcy.

This ANC regime has been characterised by looting, corruption, incompetence, fraud and a wide range of criminality. Its legacy is riots in the streets, a plunging currency, enormous unemployment, a rising crime wave, crumbling roads, and dysfunctional hospitals.

The first step in overcoming one’s deficiencies is to recognise what they are. The ANC appears to believe it has no deficiencies.

Stephen Mulholland

Via e-mail