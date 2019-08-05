Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Keep the constitution in mind

05 August 2019 - 05:02
Picture: CONSTITUTION HILL
Picture: CONSTITUTION HILL

What a pleasure to read a quality article that gives one renewed faith in the print media. I refer to Rex van Schalkwyk’s exposition on the rule of law (Constitution Errs in Tipping the Scales in Favour of Expropriation, July 31). I have always been surprised that the expropriation without compensation debate has excluded that important influence.

There are two  provisions in the constitution that are relevant: section 1(c) in the chapter one founding provisions, which states that the values of the constitution include “supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law”, and section 74 (1) (a) which states that bills amending the constitution in respect of section 1 must be passed by “the national assembly, with a supporting vote of 75% of its members”.

Does that not suggest that any interference with property rights, which are an integral component of the rule of law, requires 75% support in parliament?

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

LETTER: Land reform optimism misplaced

Panel’s report backs more state intervention in private property
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Chamber of Commerce shows ignorance over land reform report

Given the state’s fiscal circumstances and the ideological inclinations of the cabinet, market-related compensation is likely to be the exception
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: One-and-a-half cheers for land panel

Support for tight controls is welcome, but there are gaps that need filling
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Property rights must be safe from political whims

Justifiable land reform is the proper, moral way forward
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
LETTER: DA has lost my vote
Opinion / Letters
2.
CARTOON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s view
Opinion
3.
ANDILE KHUMALO: This week's barrage of bad news ...
Opinion
4.
Not growing a large, stable middle-class has been ...
Opinion
5.
LETTER: Service leaves a bad smell
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Constitution errs in tipping the scales in favour of expropriation

Opinion

Land plan: living in la-la land?

Features

EDITORIAL: Homeland tramples the constitution

Opinion / Editorials

WATCH: Why land reform cannot be delayed any longer

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.