LETTER: Keep the constitution in mind

What a pleasure to read a quality article that gives one renewed faith in the print media. I refer to Rex van Schalkwyk’s exposition on the rule of law (Constitution Errs in Tipping the Scales in Favour of Expropriation, July 31). I have always been surprised that the expropriation without compensation debate has excluded that important influence.

There are two provisions in the constitution that are relevant: section 1(c) in the chapter one founding provisions, which states that the values of the constitution include “supremacy of the constitution and the rule of law”, and section 74 (1) (a) which states that bills amending the constitution in respect of section 1 must be passed by “the national assembly, with a supporting vote of 75% of its members”.

Does that not suggest that any interference with property rights, which are an integral component of the rule of law, requires 75% support in parliament?

Sydney Kaye

Cape Town