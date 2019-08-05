LETTER: Choir sets example

My wife and I enjoyed a stunning few hours at a Drakensberg Boys’ Choir concert a few days ago. It is a wonderful institution, totally nonracial with more than 100 brilliantly talented, happy kids of all colours aged eight to 16 years.

They provide magnificent choral music and much of the show has an ethnic African theme. They are one of our best exports; they are to choral music what the late, great Johnny Clegg was to Zulu music.

The most notable aspect of the afternoon was that these talented children vividly showed how seemlessly nonracism works in this country. This while so-called adult politicians spread hatred and racism wherever they go and infect SA society with their bigotry.

These young patriotic children can teach them a lot about race relations, love and tolerance. What was particular sad is that this wonderful cultural and educational institution, which should instil patriotic pride in SA, enjoys no government support or funding. This apathy from a government that plunders and wastes billions every single day.

Our greatest leader, Nelson Mandela, was an avid supporter, but where is our department of arts and culture? SA can do much better than this!

David Wolpert

Rivonia