LETTER: Screaming into a void

In recent days Business Day has contained much in the way of material that accuses President Cyril Ramaphosa in particular and the ANC government in general of dragging their heels over the dire state of the economy, occasioned, ironically, by the heel-draggers themselves.

In the wake of all the procrastination it is becoming increasingly evident that widespread criminal action, coupled with gross incompetence, is the root cause of the disaster taking place under our very noses.

An Ayn Rand observation is instructively relevant: “The spread of evil is the symptom of a vacuum. Whenever evil wins, it is only by default: by the moral failure of those who evade the fact that there can be no compromise on basic principles.”

John Spira

Johannesburg