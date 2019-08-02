LETTER: Cement industry is a victim of its own complacency

Bryan Perrie of the Concrete Institute wrote of the need for “safeguard action” for the cement industry (“Cement imports are a concrete threat to embattled SA industry”, July 29). When considering the need for protection for an industry one needs to consider the history that has rendered that need for protection necessary.

For a period in the 1990s the SA cement industry could not keep up with demand and applied quotas on their customers. They also employed a cartel system, dividing customers between suppliers and keeping prices artificially high.

I had a meeting with some of the directors of PPC (the major supplier at the time) to plead the case for investment by them in improved technology and greater capacity. The plea fell on deaf ears as the moribund directors preferred the “low risk” alternative of high profits, salaries and dividends.

This short-term approach of not investing for future growth at a time of plenty has resulted recently in an outside supplier building a modern and efficient plant that does not require protection. It has also resulted in imported cement — coming from efficient plants on the other side of the world — that is supplied here at a rate cheaper than that charged by local suppliers. The job of the Concrete Institute is to ensure that imported cement complies with the SABS codes, which are a legal requirement for cement supplied in SA, not to call for protection of a moribund industry that is a product of its own poor management.

What was needed in the 1990s, and what is needed in our country today, is not protection but bold management accepting the risk of new investment to create dynamic, efficient industries. If the current cement suppliers cannot exist without protection they should be allowed to fall off the cliff they created.

Peter Lord

Hermanus