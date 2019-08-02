LETTER: Brexit shakes democracy

Perhaps the origin of that difference is the mistaken assumption that the people (or, to use the battle cry, “the will of the people”) is supreme, whereas it is not. In a constitutional state it is the constitution, and in Britain it is parliament.

Whelan is correct that the referendum was called not to solve a national issue but in a misconceived and subsequently failed attempt to placate the eurosceptic Conservative right wing. Because the rules foolishly allowed for a 50%-plus-one win, Brexit won with 51.89% of the vote, which in fact was 37.45% of the registered voters. On this basis 48.11% of the voters and 62.55% of the electorate were bullied into a huge political upheaval not seen since the reformation.

On top of that gullible Leavers were given to understand that not only would there be no economic downside but in fact it would be the beginning of a new golden age. Money not going out to the EU would go to the NHS (the cake and eat it theory), and that immigration would be curtailed (notwithstanding that the voters thought that would include immigrants from Pakistan and Asia, not only Europe).

After that disaster things went more and more wrong, and the limits of democracy became apparent as groups of obsessed extremists were able to control the agenda. They became the tail that wagged the dog, culminating in a mere 100,000 Conservative party members electing a prime minister who has morphed the initial concept of escaping the EU's political ambitions into a train-wreck no-deal cult.

Historians wait with bated breath for the next episode.

Sydney Kaye

