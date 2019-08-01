LETTER: The writing on a crumbling wall

The lasting impression I had listening to Jacob Zuma’s testimony at the state capture inquiry was that with all his concerns about assassination attempts and ANC spies, when did he have time to attend to affairs of state? Listening to the current crop of politicians and their constant fights with opponents in their own and other parties, I ask the same question.

The obvious and continuing decline of SA can, in so small part, be blamed on this infighting. It is a given that the rewards of power are mostly financial for the victors. It is clearly “me first, party second and country third” for most in the political space. The chronic state of Eskom, SAA, SABC, Prasa and many other state-owned enterprises stands testament to the obsession with rewarding political loyalty with positions the incumbents are wholly unqualified to manage.

Even President Cyril Ramaphosa’s turnaround strategy is littered with temporary appointments, who may or may not be able to stabilise their crumbling empires. One measure of our decline is our exchange rate, and I now read that capital inflows have gone from more than R10bn in 2010 to an outflow of R5bn in 2019. The writing is on the wall. The question is how much longer the wall will be standing.

Bernard Benson

Parklands