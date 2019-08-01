LETTER: Playing poker with Putin
Donald Trump’s dealings with dictators might just be a winning strategy
01 August 2019 - 05:00
Your correspondent Jean Michel Bouvier calls out President Donald Trump for cosying up to brutal dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un while turning his wrath on four US congresswomen who criticised him (“Four queens beat a joker”, July 31).
I remind him of the words of Sun Tzu, the renowned Chinese military strategist: “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” Perhaps Trump is the better poker player after all.
Richard McNeill
Noordhoek