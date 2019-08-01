Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Playing poker with Putin

Donald Trump’s dealings with dictators might just be a winning strategy

01 August 2019 - 05:00
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: REUTERS

Your correspondent Jean Michel Bouvier calls out President Donald Trump for cosying up to brutal dictators like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un while turning his wrath on four US congresswomen who criticised him (“Four queens beat a joker”, July 31).

I remind him of the words of Sun Tzu, the renowned Chinese military strategist: “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.” Perhaps Trump is the better poker player after all.

Richard McNeill
Noordhoek

These are the victims of Donald Trump’s revolving door

Dozens of White House aides — from attorney-general Jeff Sessions to press secretary Sean Spicer — have either left or been sacked from their ...
World
2 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Russian into danger

Putin is wrong to say liberal values have outlived their purpose, but he is right that they are under siege – by people like him
Opinion
4 weeks ago

Is the dollar’s reign coming to an end?

As Donald Trump increasingly wields the US currency as a weapon there is a growing appetite to shake off its stranglehold, but are there any real ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Stopping BLF from participating ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: DA has lost my vote
Opinion / Letters
3.
CARTOON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s view
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s murder machine
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: President’s survival skills look shaky
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Russian police arrest 1,400 at Moscow election protest

World / Europe

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Putin has a point about the decline of liberalism

Opinion / Columnists

THE LEX COLUMN: Vladimir Putin not the first antiglobalist by far

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.